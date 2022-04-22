Two people were recently indicted for allegedly attempting to hire an undercover federal agent as a hit man, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Texas.
A federal grand jury in Tyler returned an indictment charging a Grapeland man and woman with federal solicitation of murder violations, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced in a news release.
Reynaldo Campos Jr., 44, and Robin Pittman, also known as Robin Hill, 42, were charged with murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire; solicitation to commit murder for hire and conspiracy to solicit murder for hire; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; and felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment stated that on Feb. 9, Campos allegedly tried to solicit someone he believed to be "an associate of a co-conspirator" to murder one of his former associates. The person Campos was trying to hire was actually an undercover federal agent, according to the release.
The release states Campos allegedly discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks.
On April 8, Campos and Pittman traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, the intended target and to provide the “hit man” with a handgun to be used for the murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Then, Campos and Pittman again traveled to Tyler together on April 13 to discuss the murder. They supplied the "hit man," or the undercover agent, with approximately 1 gallon of Phenylacetone/P2P and a shotgun as partial payment for the intended murder.
If convicted, the defendants face up to 10 years in federal prison.
Campos and Pittman are both being held in the Gregg County Jail, according to online jail records.