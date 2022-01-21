The trial of a Tyler man accused of fatally shooting another man at a shopping center in 2018 is set to begin Monday.
Kristian Leonardo Perdomo, 28, is charged with murder in connection with the Dec. 16, 2018, death of 45-year-old Bradley Brockman who was shot at the Westwood Shopping Center at SSW Loop 323 and Chandler Highway. Perdomo was arrested the day of the shooting and indicted in March 2019.
The trial is set to begin Monday with jury selection in the 114th District Court and testimony starting Tuesday morning.
Perdomo previously refused a plea agreement in the case. In June 2020, his attorney Brett Harrison said a plea agreement had been submitted and withdrawn with Perdomo saying he wanted to proceed with a jury trial.
Following Perdomo’s December 2018 arrest on the murder charge, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Tyler police Chief Jimmy Toler said during a news conference that they believe Perdomo could be responsible for other area homicides.
Smith County court records show Perdomo was charged with eight felonies between 2010 and 2012, five of them resulting in convictions. Perdomo's latest conviction was for robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in April 2012. He pleaded guilty and received four years in prison.
Perdomo remains in Smith County Jail, where has been since his arrest, on bonds totaling $2.25 million. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.