The trial of a Tyler man accused of striking and killing a 14-year-old boy with a boat at Lake Palestine in 2019 is scheduled for April 18, District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson said during a Friday hearing.
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33, of Tyler, is accused of causing the death of Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez on June 2, 2019. He is charged with manslaughter and accidental boating death.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Hampton crashed his bass boat when the boy was swimming at Lakeway Harbor on Lake Palestine.
