The trial date of a Whitehouse man accused in the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old Tyler man has been reset for December.
Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. is charged with murder in connection with the death of Andrew Carpenter on Nov. 5, 2017.
On Friday, the prosecution said in the 114th District Court a witness in the case had scheduling conflicts with the trial date scheduled for September.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson suggested the week of Dec. 6 through 10, and both the defense and prosecution agreed to Dec. 6 as the new trial date.
Jackson said he expects a pretrial hearing will be held sometime just before Dec. 6.
According to police documents, Reynolds and Carpenter argued on the phone. Carpenter told Reynolds that if Reynolds showed up at the residence on Deerwood Drive in Tyler, Carpenter would put a gun to Reynolds’ head.
Nathan Ryan Garcia drove Reynolds from Whitehouse to Deerwood Drive in Tyler to confront Carpenter. Colton Wade Tate gave Reynolds a pistol, the arrest affidavit read.
Reynolds and Garcia parked down the street and were walking to the residence when they heard Carpenter yell and saw him grab a shotgun, according to the affidavit.
Reynolds said Carpenter shot him in the leg. Then, Reynolds pulled the pistol out and shot Carpenter two times, the document stated.
Witnesses were giving Carpenter CPR when Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived. People in the area believed Reynolds was the shooter, the affidavit read.
In June 2018, Reynolds rejected the state’s offer of a 15-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for his guilty plea to the first-degree murder charge.
His father, Martin Wesley Reynolds Sr., of Meridian, Mississippi, was sentenced to 10 years probation with no fine on Aug. 22, 2018, after a jury found him guilty of retaliation against a witness in the murder trial of his son.
Tate and Garcia were convicted of tampering with evidence in the case and sentenced to probation.