The trial of a Whitehouse man accused of killing two East Texans will likely be held next spring.
Harvey Louis Martin, 54, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the Dec. 27, 2018, shooting deaths of Krista Newman, 25, of Frankston, and Caleb McGrady, 26, of Tyler.
During a virtual hearing on Thursday, the prosecution said DNA crime lab results are pending and are expected to be available in the first part of October. Once returned to the state, the results would be forwarded to the defense for review.
The prosecutor suggested a trial date in the spring for the evidence to come in, and the defense agreed with the recommendation.
Judge Jack Skeen of the 241st District Court set the next pre-trial hearing for Oct. 26.
Martin was taken into custody at the Tyler police station after he drove there and told police he shot Newman and McGrady, according to police.
Both were found dead in the street from gunshot wounds about 2 a.m. when police went to the scene and saw the bodies in the 2300 block of Ridgewood Drive, which intersects with South Southeast Loop 323 between East Fifth Street and McDonald Road.
The arrest warrant affidavit in the case said about 10 people, including Martin, were at the residence when the shooting occurred. Two of those people went outside with Newman, McGrady and Martin prior to the shooting.
The witnesses said they were saying goodbye to the victims and Martin when they heard gunshots and saw Martin’s truck speed off, according to the affidavit.
Martin will not face the death penalty as a potential punishment if found guilty.
Late last year, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman notified the 241st District Court of the office’s intent to not seek the death penalty in Martin’s case.
In Texas, the minimum punishment for those convicted of capital murder is life in prison without parole.
Putman said the decision to not move forward with the death penalty came after reviewing the evidence and speaking with the victims’ families.
Martin remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.