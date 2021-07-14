The trial of a Tyler man accused of shooting a man to death at a convenience store in 2019 has been set for 2022.
James Robert Smith III, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Donnavan Reese, 27, on May 12, 2019. He is also facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
During a Wednesday hearing, the prosecution said an agreement has not been reached and a trial date is needed.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court set a trial date for May 2 next year based on the current schedule. Jackson said he hopes to get an earlier date.
A pre-trial hearing was also set for April 22, 2022.
According to an arrest affidavit, Smith pulled up to the vehicle Reese was in and fired numerous .40-caliber rounds into the car early on the morning of May 12, 2019 in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 11800 block of Texas Highway 64 West.
The affidavit said crime scene analysts found seven bullet holes in the passenger side of the car.
Two other people were in the vehicle with Reese but were not injured.
At the time, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the incident was a chance meeting between two people who knew each other and had previous altercations, saying the motive for the shooting was drug-related.
James Robert Smith III was later arrested at a residence on Farm-to-Market Road 724. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1.05 million.