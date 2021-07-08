The trial of a Tyler man accused in the 2019 stabbing death of another man has been moved to September due to language barriers among witnesses.
Humberto Leal, 41, is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Luis Rene Murrufo, 36, of Tyler, to death on June 30, 2019.
During a Thursday pre-trial hearing, Leal's defense attorney Zachary Davis said his client requested witnesses to be a part of his trial, but these witnesses don’t speak English.
Davis told Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court meeting with Leal was difficult due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, language barriers and the need for translators.
He asked for a new trial date of Sept. 13 instead of the previously scheduled date of July 12.
Skeen set a pre-trial hearing for August 30 and selected Sept. 13 as the trial date.
The prosecution said they were ready to proceed to trial but also understood the issues the defense is dealing with.
Leal has been in the Smith County Jail since July 2, 2019 and has a $500,000 bond.
On June 30, 2019, officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler at 1:25 a.m. Murrufo was found dead with a stab wound inside a vehicle parked in the residence’s yard.
Another person was found at the residence with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.