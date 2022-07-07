A Smith County deputy constable accused of stealing from a residence and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice last year will go to trial in October.

During a Thursday hearing, the prosecution suggested a late October date for the trial of Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman, who is among three officials accused of stealing from a Tyler resident who was getting evicted.

Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court then set the trial date for Oct. 24.

