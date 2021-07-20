The first trial for a Smith County constable charged with prostitution and official oppression is set to begin the first week of August.
Joshua Black, who has served as Precinct 2 constable since 2019, is accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to Nov. 5, 2020 indictments.
Black, 38, of Flint, was later arrested on Nov. 6 after grand jury indictments. He was released the same day on a $2,000 bond.
During a Tuesday hearing, 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson discussed the scheduled Aug. 2 jury trial date with the prosecution and defense.
The case in this court is regarding the oppression charge, while the prostitution charge is filed in the Smith County Court-at-Law No. 2 and will have a separate trial.
Black's attorney Mishae Boren said the defense would not be ready by Aug. 2 because she was recently selected to represent Black after his previous attorney withdrew.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance said the state was ready for an Aug. 2 trial.
Jackson noted if the trial did not proceed on the set date, the next possible date would be much farther in the future. He added pushing the trial back prevents the Precinct 2 area from having a constable.
"It does have a huge impact on people that live in his precinct," Jackson said. "This is the only date we have. We have no dates after this one. We can set it for at least in January or February."
Jackson emphasized the need to protect the rights of the citizens of Precinct 2 to have a constable, whether it’s Black or another person.
Those in court also mentioned the trial for the prostitution charge in County Court-at-Law No. 2 is set for Aug. 25.
According to court records, the offenses Black is accused of committing occurred on July 31, 2020.
The indictment alleging prostitution states the grand jury found that “Joshua Black did then and there knowingly offer a fee to another person ... for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with (person).” The official oppression indictment states a grand jury found Black subjected the woman to mistreatment that Black knew was unlawful “by offering to provide supervised visitation services to (her) in exchange for engaging in sexual contact with (the woman).”
According to the document, Black was acting under the color of his employment as a Texas peace officer. An indictment does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Oppression is defined as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, denies or impedes another in their rights, privilege, power or immunity, or subjects another to sexual harassment, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement policy states Black can retain his TCOLE license while under indictment.
Gretchen Grigsby, director of government relations for TCOLE, said a person with a TCOLE license who is charged with misdemeanor offenses will not face suspension or other actions against their license until the court process has run its course either by conviction or innocence. Both offenses in Black’s cases are listed as Class A misdemeanors.
He remains listed on the Smith County website as Precinct 2 constable. When he was indicted, Smith County said in a statement that the Smith County Commissioners Court cannot remove an elected official from office, even someone who is under indictment.
Black was elected to a four-year term as Precinct 2 constable during the November 2020 General Election. He was appointed in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Andy Dunklin, who became justice of the peace. He’s worked at the constable’s office as a deputy for over four years, according to the county website.
Black previously worked at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, including time in the jail from 2002 to 2007 and on patrol from 2007 to 2014.