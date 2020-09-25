The trial of man accused in the 2019 death of a 14-year-old Tyler boy at Lake Palestine has been postponed without a definite date set.
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 31, of Tyler, is accused of striking and killing Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez with a bass boat on June 2, 2019, while the boy was swimming at Lakeway Harbor on Lake Palestine, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Hampton left the scene before officers arrived and was arrested the next day by Texas Parks and Wildlife. He is charged with manslaughter and accidental boating death, and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million.
On Friday morning, 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy said there would be no trial setting scheduled for the case due to the COVID-19 concerns.
Under current regulations, jury trials cannot be held in Smith County through Dec. 1 due to the pandemic.
Hampton’s trial was set for Oct. 12 prior to the Friday hearing, but Kennedy told the state and defense there would not be a trial date set at this time.
She was concerned about having the trial this year due to the large number of witnesses involved. Kennedy anticipates that only a few trials will be held by the end of this year with most being minor felony cases.