Due to COVID-19 diagnoses among two witnesses, the first jury trial for a Smith County constable charged with prostitution and official oppression has been postponed by roughly two weeks.
On Monday afternoon, both the prosecution and defense in the case of Joshua Black, who has served as Precinct 2 constable since 2019 and indictments allege he offered to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, said each had witnesses who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Black was indicted on Nov. 5, 2020, and later arrested on Nov. 6. He was released from the Smith County Jail on the same day.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance said the person who took evidence off Black’s phone tested positive for COVID-19 and no other witness could testify about that particular evidence.
Black's attorney Mishae Boren said one of the defense witnesses tested positive for COVID-19 as well and her team has been unsuccessful in meeting with the alleged victim.
Smith County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Taylor Heaton said Monday the trial for the prostitution charge in his court would now be set for Sept. 13.
Heaton added that his court "intends to try this case quickly."
The defense then asked the court to not allow text messages from the alleged victim's phone to be introduced during the trial.
Boren said the Nov. 5, 2020 indictments that allege prostitution and oppression are based on messages, and the defense has not been given access to the woman's phone.
A Texas Ranger, who spoke with the alleged victim and viewed her phone, testified Monday she consented to him getting screenshots from her phone. She was cooperative and he said there was no reason to download the phone's contents.
The Texas Ranger said he didn’t see all the messages between the woman and Black, but he did view the text thread. The ranger said he had personal issues with Black in their professional relationship.
Heaton denied the defense's request to stop the alleged victim's messages from being a part of the evidence.
Boren also sought to void the prostitution indictment against Black, claiming vindictive prosecution against Black because the alleged victim was not charged as well. Heaton denied this request as well.
Black's trial for the oppression charge will be held in the 114th District Court, and a pre-trial hearing in that court is scheduled for this Friday, according to online records.
According to court records, the offenses Black is accused of committing occurred on July 31, 2020.
The official oppression indictment states a grand jury found Black subjected the woman to mistreatment that Black knew was unlawful “by offering to provide supervised visitation services to (her) in exchange for engaging in sexual contact with (the woman).”
According to the document, Black was acting under the color of his employment as a Texas peace officer.
Oppression is defined as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, denies or impedes another in their rights, privilege, power or immunity, or subjects another to sexual harassment, according to the Texas Penal Code.