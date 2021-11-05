The trial of an Arlington man charged with murder in the shooting death of his boyfriend this past year near Tyler State Park has been postponed to at least December.
Robert Ernst Price, 51, is accused of causing the death of Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, of Arlington, on July 20, 2020, at the Exxon Food Mart convenience store in the 14900 block of FM 14.
According to a court order, the case will be placed on the jury trial docket on Dec. 6 in the 7th District Court. However, according to the court, Price might not be reached for trial as he is roughly eighth on the docket.
In March, Price was offered a 40-year sentence in a plea agreement. The sentence was initially set at 45 years but then was reduced, the prosecution said. Price told Judge Kerry Russell he rejected the 40-year offer and he wanted a jury trial.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, security camera footage shows a vehicle in the parking lot of the store early on July 20 last year when a gunshot is heard. A man matching Snell’s description jumps out of the vehicle passenger side and runs into the store.
Items from Snell’s pockets later led the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to an Arlington neighborhood. Officers searched an Arlington residence, where they found a vehicle similar to the one seen in the convenience store parking lot, the affidavit stated.
Snell and Price's roommate in Arlington said the pair were arguing early on July 20 after Price found child pornography on Snell's phone and later meth paraphernalia in his bedroom, according to the police document.
The decision was made for Snell to stop living in the home. The roommate said he saw Price sleeping alone on July 21 in the Arlington house, the affidavit read.
The document stated Price was seen crying and took Snell’s belongings to a Goodwill donation box.
Price has been in the Smith County Jail since July 23, 2020, on a $500,000 bond.