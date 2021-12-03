The trial of a 90-year-old man accused of burning down a vacant house near downtown Tyler last year has been reset for March.
Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, is charged with arson in connection with a late-night fire on Nov. 6 last year at a vacant structure at 205 S. Beckham Ave.
During a hearing Friday morning, Gabel's trial that was originally scheduled for Dec. 13 was moved to March 14 in the 114th District Court.
According to judicial records, the next pre-trial hearing will be on March 4.
Gabel was arrested Nov. 13, one week after the fire, and he remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
The fire department was dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the Beckham Ave. incident where the structure fully involved in flames. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:18 a.m. Three engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief and two investigators responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
In 2019, Gabel was convicted of property theft between $100 and $750. He was sentenced to 20 days in the county jail.
Past news reports show Gabel has a lengthy criminal record of burglary and theft.
According to 19 News out of Cleveland, Ohio, Gabel has been arrested several times for theft and has been in and out of prison over several decades in Texas and Ohio.
He was arrested by Shaker Heights police in Ohio in 2007 when he was nicknamed the “Silver Burglar,” according to the news station. Police said he would target jewelry, furs and other valuable items from vulnerable homes in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs.
In 2008, a Cuyahoga County, Ohio, judge sentenced Gabel to almost a decade in prison for the 2007 theft arrest, 19 News reported.
Prior to the fire at the Beckham Avenue structure, firefighters responded to a fire at another vacant house in Tyler as well as an explosion and fire at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.