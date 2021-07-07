The trial of a Whitehouse man accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020 is now set for September.
Lars Axel Theorine, 53, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Michael Shane Reed, 43. He remains in Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.
On Wednesday morning in the 241st District Court, the prosecution said the amount of DNA evidence is causing a delay. Scientists are somewhere between 90 and 100 days behind on biological evidence from violent felony cases.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. set a pre-trial date for Sept. 1, and if the evidence is ready at the time, the trial date will be Sept. 13.
During a court hearing in October 2020, Theorine was offered a plea deal of 50 years in prison, but his lawyer said he wanted a jury trial.
Reed was found dead on Jan. 2, 2020 on the floor of a duplex at 413 Hanks St. in Whitehouse.
Whitehouse police officers found Theorine and Reed on the floor of the living room/kitchen area and what appeared to be blood on the floor, walls and door, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Reed had “multiple defensive wounds to his upper torso and arms.” His throat was cut and he had stab wounds on his back, arm and neck area, the affidavit stated.