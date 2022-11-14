TYLER, Texas — The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice has been set for early December.
Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant.
During a court hearing on Monday in the 241st District Court, Traylor-Harris' lawyer asked for a postponement for further preparation with experts. Judge Jack Skeen Jr. then set a new trial date of Dec. 5.
