The trial for the son of a Smith County commissioner and the county clerk on accusations of shouting and interrupting commissioners court in May has been set for August following two arraignment hearings.
Lance Phillips, the son of Smith County Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips and recently arrested Smith County clerk Karen Phillips, was officially arraigned for his disrupting a meeting or procession charge on Monday.
His trial has been set for Aug. 16 in Smith County's County Court-at Law No. 3, judicial records show.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.