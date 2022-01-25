A Smith County assistant district attorney said Tuesday evidence will show Kristian Leonardo Perdomo is a cold-blooded killer as his murder trial began in the 2018 fatal shooting of a man in a Tyler shopping center.
Jury selection was Monday before testimony began Tuesday in the 114th District Court at the Smith County Courthouse more than three years after Bradley Brockman, 45, was fatally shot at Westwood Shopping Center at South Southwest Loop 323 and Chandler Highway.
Perdomo, 28, was arrested the same day of the Dec. 16, 2018, shooting.
He entered a plea of not guilty as the trial began Tuesday.
In opening statements, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman warned the jury that much of the evidence would be difficult to watch but that it would show that Perdomo is “a cold-blooded killer.” He also said that by the end of the trial jurors will know without a doubt that Perdomo is guilty.
The state said Perdomo walked up behind Brockman and shot him in the back of the head before Perdomo fled the scene. Brockman was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the shooting and died four days later.
According to opening statements made by the prosecution, investigators found a .380 handgun ammunition casing at the crime scene. A box for the same type of ammunition was found in Perdomo's car at the time of his arrest. Upon a later search of the car, prosecution said a silver handgun described by witnesses was found in the door of Perdomo’s vehicle.
Amanda Cook, a public safety administrator for the city of Tyler and custodian of records of 911 calls, was the first witness called to the stand. In her testimony, Cook discussed the seven 911 calls received regarding the incident the day of the shooting as audio of the calls was played for the jury.
Retired Tyler police officer William Moore was called to testify after Cook. He had been with the department for nearly 23 years. Moore was working as a patrol officer in late 2018.
Moore said he was on patrol the day of the shooting, and a witness pulled up behind him to flag him down about the crime. Moore followed the witness and was the first officer on the crime scene.
When he got to the scene, Moore said he saw a man lying in the middle of the entry to the shopping center. The man, he said, had labored breathing, blood next to his head, personal property strewn nearby and a panhandler’s sign that read in part, “Please help keep my kids dry & warm.”
During Moore’s testimony the prosecution played an 18-minute video from his body camera in which he speaks with several witnesses. During the video, prosecution stopped the recording at various times to ask Moore specific questions.
Perdomo’s lead defense attorney, Brett Harrison, made no opening statements during the morning of the first day of the trial.
During a break, Harrison requested a mistrial based on some handwritten notes that Moore said he destroyed. The request was denied.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson said the trial is expected to last through the middle of next week.
If found guilty, Perdomo could be sentenced to 5 to 99 years in prison, or life in prison, but with the possibility of parole. He remains in Smith County Jail where has been since his arrest on bonds totaling $2.25 million. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Testimony is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.