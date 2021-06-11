Three people were allegedly shot at Friday around 7 p.m. at a Tyler apartment complex but no one was struck.
Tyler Police said the suspect, Johnathan Mitchell, 46, of Tyler, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and booked into the Smith County Jail.
Police said the shooting took place at an apartment complex at 4400 Paluxy Dr. in Tyler and “multiple callers gave suspect information and upon arrival Tyler Police Department officers located and detained the suspect who appeared intoxicated.” Police added Mitchell “began shooting a pistol at several people who were in the apartment complex.”
Investigators at the scene said multiple shell casings were found on scene. he case is still under investigation.
According to Smith County records, Mitchell was arrested twice in 2019 on driving while intoxicated charges.