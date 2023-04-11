Lakimbrick Horn, the third suspect wanted in relation to the recent killings at the Royal Crest apartment complex, has turned himself in and has been booked into the Smith County Jail, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
Previously, two suspects were arrested after two people were found dead inside a car near Royal Crest Apartments in Tyler.
Aaron Johnson, 20, is charged with capital murder and is in jail on a $2 million bond. Nicholas Hudson, 18, was charged with two counts of murder, each with a $1 million bond.
Athens natives Donovan Dodd, 19, and Ladarius Jackson, 17, were identified Friday by the Tyler Police Department as the victims.
According to TPD spokesperson Det. Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department arrived on the scene after getting multiple calls about shots fired in the area.
Erbaugh confirmed two victims were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. He added that the victims’ families have been notified, and that all persons involved in this case have been identified or are known to investigators.
Johnson also had a gunshot wound and was released from the hospital before being arrested.