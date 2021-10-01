Testimony on Friday in the trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing four patients at a Tyler hospital showed he was not the assigned nurse for any of the patients who died.
William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, who is charged with capital murder of multiple people, is accused of introducing air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments.
The victims named in the documents are John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.
On Friday, Teresa Meeks, clinical director for the Christus heart hospital's Cardiovascular ICU, testified Davis was a part of an internal pool of employees who can float around to different parts of the hospital.
Davis primarily worked the night shift, and that is when Kalina had complications in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2018.
Kalina was recovering well in the hospital after his surgery, but he had a profound neurological event that caused severe brain damage overnight. He died two years later.
Davis was not the assigned nurse for Kalina, Meeks said. Security footage shown Thursday revealed Davis was the last person in Kalina's room before the neurological event.
Meeks said it's important to know when someone on the hospital's staff last saw Kalina was recovering normally and that it should have been relayed to Kalina's doctor.
Previous testimony from witnesses said Davis did not report he was the last person in Kalina's room before the complications.
Meeks also testified Davis was not the assigned nurse for either Lafferty or Clark who were at the hospital in June and July 2017, respectively, when they died due to air being introduced into their arterial systems.
Davis was not the assigned nurse to either patient, but he was assigned to nearby patient rooms at that time, Meeks said.
Deb Chelette, vice president of operations and cardiac services for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, testified she oversees and leads the entire heart hospital.
She recalled getting a call the next morning after Greenaway, who had been recovering well, died due to a stroke-like event after his surgery on Aug. 4, 2017. Physicians later discovered Greenaway's brain had air in the arterial system.
Chelette testified she immediately connected with Meeks and reached out to Greenaway’s surgeon to look into what happened.
Chelette said Greenaway was her friend and she requested two nurses for him because Greenaway was nervous about his heart-related surgery.
Both nurses she recommended were known to be caring, gifted and detail-oriented, Chelette said in court, adding she also recommended the surgeon to Greenaway.
Upon hearing about Greenaway'c condition, Chelette said she was devastated. A meeting was held after Greenaway’s event to determine what caused the stroke-like event.
The surgeon was concerned there was air on Greenaway’s brain that was introduced somehow. This surgeon thought there might have had been a nursing problem, meaning a competency issue that meant one of the nurses needed more training, Chelette testified.
She added the surgeon had no specific nurse in mind at the time.
Davis has been in the Smith County Jail since his April 2018 arrest on bonds totaling $8.75 million. He was indicted on charges of capital murder, murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The trial, which began Tuesday, continues into its second week Monday morning with further testimony.