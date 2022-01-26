Witnesses on Wednesday said clothing and an ammunition box found in his car connect Kristian Perdomo to a fatal 2018 shooting at a Tyler shopping center.
Perdomo, 28, entered a plea of not guilty to murder Tuesday as his trial began in the 114th District Court in the death of 45-year-old Bradley Brockman. Perdomo was arrested the same day as the shooting, Dec. 16, 2018.
On Wednesday, the state called Tyler patrol officer Kim Ruyle as its first witness. Ruyle made the traffic stop on Perdomo’s vehicle and arrested him after he fled the Westwood Shopping Center where the shooting took place.
Ruyle testified a call came over the radio and that she responded. She said several witnesses said a man had been shot and that a suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan with trunk damage. A license plate number was also provided.
The officer saw a vehicle near the airport that matched the description. She said she stopped it, but it was not the suspect. About 30 minutes later, Ruyle saw a silver car going close to 85 mph and went after it.
Ruyle initiated the traffic stop with her rifle drawn. She said when she got out of her patrol unit, she began shouting commands at the suspect. The defendant was then handcuffed without incident.
During Ruyle’s testimony, the state played footage from her body camera for the jury and stopped the footage stopping at several places to question Ruyle about the specifics of what was happening.
At 50 seconds into the video, Ruyle chambers a round into her rifle before exiting her car and shouting, “Come out of the car. Show me your hands. Do not move.”
At 2:12 in the video, the state stopped the playback to show damage on the left-rear of the suspect’s vehicle and to point out the suspect was wearing the same clothing called in by witnesses.
The state on Wednesday also called Tyler police Sgt. Ethan Johnson who was a patrol officer at the time of the shooting and the initial officer to search Perdomo’s vehicle following the traffic stop, a move the defense questioned since police did not have a warrant.
The search revealed a pawn shop receipt for a box for the same type of ammunition found in the glove box of Perdomo’s car at the time of his arrest, but it was not removed from the car at that time.
Johnson said the vehicle was searched during the traffic stop because of probable cause, which gives a lot of authority to law enforcement officers to conduct searches without a search warrant.
Greg Williams of the Tyler Police Department was an investigator with the crime scene unit at the time of the shooting.
During testimony, Williams explained the procedures concerning gunshot residue and demonstrated the way residue is taken with a collection kit.
At one point during testimony Wednesday, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Emil Mikkelsen showed the jury a black hoodie and khaki pants submitted as what Perdomo was wearing at the time of his arrest, as evidence along with other items. The clothing matched the description given by several witnesses, according to 911 calls and police body camera video.
At the time of Perdomo's arrest, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Perdomo was likely involved in a string of shootings that also happened in December 2018; however, he has yet to be charged in relation to those shootings.
During their investigation into Perdomo, police discovered he was a member of the Bloods street gang, which is also known as Nortenos or North Side Bloods, according to documents.
Perdomo was offered a plea agreement in the summer of 2020 but declined it.
He remains in Smith County Jail, where has been since the arrest, on bonds totaling $2.25 million. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Testimony is expected to resume Thursday morning.