A Smith County Sheriff's deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon after a teen with felony arrest warrants struck him with a vehicle while fleeing from police.
Smith County investigators were conducting surveillance in the area of the Pilot Truck Stop, located at Farm-to-Market Road 14 and Interstate 20, at 3 p.m.
Deputies saw Ernesto Castellon, who has known outstanding felony arrest warrants, and Smith County SWAT Team members and investigators with the Special Investigations Unit attempted to take him into custody.
Castellon, 17, fled the area in his vehicle, striking a SWAT Team member and knocking the deputy to the pavement, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Castellon fled south on FM 14 toward Tyler reaching speeds over 100 mph. He entered Tyler city limits and continued south on Church Street with deputies close behind in pursuit. As Castellon approached the T-intersection of Pabst Street and Berta Street, a Smith County deputy struck the rear of Castellon's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
He lost control and ran off the road into a grassy area, and he was taken into custody without anyone being injured. Police said a large number of illicit narcotics was found after a search of the vehicle.
Castellon was taken to UT Health Tyler by deputies for precautionary measures. He was later released from the hospital. The Smith County SWAT Team member was in good condition and he'll be treated at a local emergency room.
Along with his existing warrants, Castellon will be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest with a vehicle and numerous manufacturing or delivery of controlled substance charges. Arrest affidavits will be presented to 114th District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.
East Texas Anti-Gang Center personnel, including investigators with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Tyler Police Department, helped make the arrest possible.