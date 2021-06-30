A 17-year-old is dead after he was shot early Wednesday morning at a residence in Tyler.
Jesse McNeely, of Tyler, was killed outside of the residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive at 12:50 a.m. Police determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when Neely was shot.
Neely was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where he died of his wounds. No suspects have been arrested at this time, police said.
Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators are working the case.
If you have any information on this case please call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. The case remains under investigation.