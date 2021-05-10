A Smith County grand jury handed up an indictment for a 17-year-old accused of accidentally shooting and killing another 17-year-old.
Da’Jaylon Scott, of Balch Springs, was indicted on a manslaughter charge on March 18 in connection with the death of Amire Harrell, 17, of Tyler, on Jan. 17.
On Jan. 17, Tyler police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of East Front Street. Officers arrived and found Harrell dead with a gunshot wound to the face.
Investigators learned Scott, who was Harrell’s friend, accidentally shot Harrell while handling a handgun.
Scott turned himself into Tyler police and was charged with manslaughter. He was held in the Smith County Jail until April 26 when he was released.