A suspect in a Tyler Halloween hit-and-run case has been charged.
On Oct. 31 around 1 a.m., two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Briarwood Drive. According to Tyler Police Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the vehicle fled the scene.
Erbaugh on Friday confirmed that a 16-year-old suspect was charged with accident involving injury. The name is not being released due to the suspect’s age.
One of the victims was Noah Mireles, who was leaving a Halloween party dressed as an inflatable dinosaur, when he was struck along with a friend.
Mireles, 20, was hospitalized for his injuries. The other victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Erbaugh said.
In a Facebook post following the incident, Mireles’ mother made a public plea for the driver to turn themselves in to authorities.
“You left my son for dead ... Please do the right thing and turn yourself in. He had to be cut out of his real costume. The blood on the costume is not a prop. You have left him disfigured and hurt. Thankfully he can’t remember anything ...,” the post read, as she requested information from anyone who may know something.
Noah was covered in blood after the incident.
The family’s attorney Shane McGuire made a public statement on Friday.
“The family wants to thank Tyler Police Department and all law enforcement officers for the work they do every day,” McGuire said. “The police officers were incredibly helpful throughout this process. We are just glad that the family’s efforts were useful in helping to bring justice for Noah.”
After reporting the incident to the police and seeking help from the public, Noah’s family did their own detective work and tracked down the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run at an auto glass repair shop in Tyler. The family shared this information with police, who were able to use it in their investigation, eventually leading the suspect to turn themselves in on criminal charges, according to McGuire.
McGuire said in addition to criminal charges, the suspect faces further legal action. On Nov. 7, the McGuire Firm filed a lawsuit on Mireles’ behalf seeking to recoup the significant losses he incurred as a result of being run over.
“It is unconscionable for someone to run over a young man, causing significant injuries, and simply drive away without at least calling for medical help,” McGuire said. “Noah now has not only expensive medical bills and the need for ongoing treatment but also the pain and horror of being left for dead on the side of the road,”
McGuire expected a response to the lawsuit by Monday.