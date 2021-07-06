A 17-year-old Jacksonville resident was arrested late Saturday night in Tyler for the accidental shooting death of another teen.
Christopher Wansley is charged with manslaughter and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said three people were playing with a firearm and Wansley is accused of shooting another 17-year-old in the chest at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Chimney Rock Drive.
The victim, who has not been identified yet, later died from their wounds. Wansley was charged with manslaughter because the victim was killed while people were reckless with a gun, Erbaugh said.