An 18-year-old man accused of intentionally crashing his SUV into a Tyler home last month was arrested Tuesday night.
Nathaniel James Williams, of Tyler, is accused of crashing into a house at 2 a.m. July 26 in the 8400 block of Stonebridge Way, just off West Cumberland Road in Tyler.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said investigators determined Williams used his 2016 Toyota 4-Runner to intentionally harm a person he knew; however, he went to the wrong house.
Williams' vehicle struck a man who was lying on the living room couch and he was knocked against a wall into the kitchen, Christian said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety turned over the case to the sheriff's office investigators after learning the incident could have been intentional.
On July 29, Smith County Court-at-Law 2 Judge Taylor Heaton signed an arrest warrant for Williams on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Tyler Police Department officers arrested Williams for his warrant on Tuesday night. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Brittney Cimino, who lives in the house, said on July 26 her husband, Aramis Cash, was asleep on the couch for 45 minutes when she heard a boom from the living room.
“I see the dust from sheetrock exploding,” she said. “My husband was pinned between the couch and a wall. He went to the hospital.”
She said the vehicle then quickly backed out of the house and left the scene.
Christian said Cash received several stitches and his injuries are classified as minor.
She noted the collision was especially frightening because their 5-year-old son often sleeps on the living room couch.
She added they were appreciative of the first responders’ assistance.
“They were super helpful. They helped sweep up a path of glass so we could get through the house,” she said.