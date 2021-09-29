The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for a man with East Texas ties who violated his parole.
Lloyd Murray, 68, who was released from prison after serving for multiple convictions, has an arrest warrant for failure to comply with his supervision.
He has lived in Tyler and Palestine as well as Arlington, Dallas, Forest Hill, Georgetown and Grand Prairie.
He was served time for the following offenses: aggravated robbery, robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, forgery, credit card abuse, theft, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and burglary of a habitation, according to TDCJ.
Murray is 6 foot tall and weighs 146 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his location should contact 1-866-680-6667.