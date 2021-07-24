The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has confirmed the Smith County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office is under investigation in connection with accusations of improperly appointing an officer.
Gretchen Grigsby, TCOLE director of government relations, said the ongoing investigation was opened on March 23 this year. She added that no documents related to the investigation are available at this time.
However, Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor said Friday no one within his office has been notified of the TCOLE investigation. He said when a TCOLE representative came to his office he thought it was for a routine audit.
He said that TCOLE has violated its own rules by not providing his office with written notice of any alleged violations. Traylor also cited the rule stating an agency can request a hearing challenging the allegations within the notice letter.
Failing to answer within 20 days after receiving written notice could result in additional penalties for failing to respond to the notice letter or not correcting any alleged violations, according to TCOLE rules.
The improper appointment claim is related to a complaint filed against Demondre Montogmery, who was serving as a reserve deputy for the constable’s office at the time, Traylor said.
A section within the Texas Government Code states a county commissioner's court can give its constables the authority to appoint reserve deputy constables. Traylor said this part of the law gave his office the ability to appoint Montgomery to the role. According to the Smith County legal department, all constables in the county have been given the authority by the Smith County Commissioners Court to appoint a reserve deputy constable at their discretion.
The reserve deputy who is a peace officer can carry a weapon or act as a peace officer at all times, or act as a peace officer at all times, whether or not the reserve deputy constable is engaged in the actual discharge of official duties. The constable can limit the authority of the reserve deputy constable to carry a weapon or act as a peace officer only when duties are performed, the law states.
When the reserve deputy is not a peace officer, the deputy can only act as a peace officer during the actual discharge of official duties.
Montgomery, 22, who is not a licensed peace officer, was serving as both a part-time clerk and reserve deputy for the office, Traylor said. A reserve deputy can do anything a peace officer does, but they’re limited to what a constable requests and gives permission for, he explained.
Montgomery, who was later let go from the constable’s office due to unrelated issues, was charged with impersonating a public servant after turning himself in on July 7. He was released from the Smith County Jail the same day.
Traylor said when the TCOLE investigator didn’t know the law regarding the reserve deputies.
“They're literally ruining a 21-year-old boy's life. He's a good kid. He wants to be in law enforcement. By law, he was able to be a reserve deputy. He actually had training,” Traylor said. “He just wasn't able to take his test at the end of the course.”
According to the affidavit related to Montogmery’s arrest, TCOLE was notified of a complaint made via email on March 23 that Montgomery was impersonating a peace officer, stemming from Montgomery arresting a man for fleeing a police officer.
Montgomery held no peace officer certification, but he did have a jailer license earned in 2017, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Data Distribution System. TCLEDDS showed he attended Tarrant County College Law Enforcement Academy Basic Peace Officer Course in 2019 but left before completion, the affidavit read.
Montgomery was a recruit for the Bedford Police Department, but his employment was terminated once he left the academy, the affidavit stated.
The affidavit notes a time when Traylor tried to appoint Montgomery as a peace officer on Jan. 6 but the appointment was denied by TCOLE on Jan. 7 because Montogemery had no peace officer license.
According to the affidavit, Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks told investigators Montgomery would write traffic citations, and Montgomery was a reserve officer who "rides out” and works two days per week as a part-time clerk.
The TCOLE investigator asked about any body-worn camera videos that will show those traffic stops. While he and officers were looking for videos, the investigator noticed a probable cause affidavit depicting an arrest Montgomery had performed on March 26, the affidavit stated.
Body camera footage of the arrest involving Montgomery was found and depicted Montgomery wearing a Smith County Precinct 1 Constable's Office uniform, including a badge, gun, radio, and arresting Saenz, the affidavit read.
In the video, Montgomery placed handcuffs on the man, according to the affidavit.
Traylor said he’s trying to find out who filed the complaint, and he submitted an open request that was filed on July 9 to gain more information.
“(We’re) still trying to figure out what's going on,” he said.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph has also sent an information request for documents related to the Precinct 1 Constable investigation.