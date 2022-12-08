TRAYLOR HARRIS ON TRIAL.jpg

Suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice. The jury deliberated for four hours.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After over four hours of deliberations, a jury found suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice.

Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant charges for theft accusations while issuing an eviction notice along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.

At the start of the trial, Traylor-Harris pleaded not guilty to the charge of property theft by a public servant in the 241st District Court Tuesday morning. The oppression charge is not being tried at this time. 

