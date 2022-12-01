Suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power is seeking to remove Judge Jack Skeen Jr. as judge for his trial for the second time.
Traylor-Harris filed another request to recuse Skeen as the judge for his case on Nov. 18. His trial on official oppression and property theft charges is currently set for Dec. 5.
Judge Alfonso Charles, the presiding judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region, will hold a hearing over Zoom Friday afternoon to determine if Skeen should be removed from the case.
