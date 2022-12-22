A suspect is in custody after a Tyler man was killed in a shooting this week.
Tarasian Baker, 26, of Jacksonville, was arrested by Jacksonville Police Department officers on Wednesday after a capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest.
Baker turned himself into authorities, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.
He was transported to the Cherokee County Jail and booked on a $1 million bond without incident.
Baker's arrest comes after a fatal shooting of a Tyler man earlier this week.
On Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m., Jacksonville Police Department received multiple calls in reference to gunshots being fired and a single victim. The incident occurred in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets.
Jacksonville Police and Jacksonville Fire / EMS responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located a black man, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as Anthony L. Miner, 22, of Tyler.
The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit are assisting with the investigation.