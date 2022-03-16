UPDATE: The suspect in a shooting that injured two people at a business on Texas 31 East is in custody, according to our news partners CBS19.
PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement have a suspect surrounded at a home in South Tyler after a shooting at a Smith County business injured two people.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Tyler police and deputies are at the scene of the suspect’s residence in the city after the shooting at Affordable Dentures & Implants in the 3000 block of Texas 31 East.
The call about the shooting came in at about 2:45 p.m., according to Smith.
Speaking this afternoon, the sheriff said the suspect in the shooting is a patient at the business. He said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was in an argument with the people inside the business. The suspect then went to his vehicle, got a medium-caliber weapon and went back inside the business.
Two men inside were shot, Smith said. One of the victims was in critical condition; the other was reportedly in fair condition. The victims were taken to UT Health for treatment.
Smith said law enforcement would try to talk the suspect out of the residence in South Tyler ad that “there should be no threat to the community at this time.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.