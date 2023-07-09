UPDATE: SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. As of 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Correa was taken into custody and was being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office detectives. Further information is not yet available.
The search continued Sunday afternoon for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a stabbing Saturday night at a club in Tyler.
Around 10:15 p.m., Smith County deputies responded to a stabbing at the Flamingo Club located at 10749 FM 14 south of I-20. The victim had been stabbed in the stomach area and was transported to a nearby hospital before deputies arrived.
The suspect is identified as Abiel Correa, 61, of Tyler, Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. After allegedly stabbing the victim at the club, it is believed that Correa left on foot headed north on FM 14.
He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and dark slacks. Correa is 5-foot-11, pounds with a shaved head. Correa is considered armed and dangerous at this time. Officials on Sunday indicated they believe Correa received a ride out of the area or has found a nearby location to conceal himself.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone in the immediate area lock their doors and turn on any exterior lights at their residence.
This is an active investigation and any updates will be posted as they become available. Anyone with any information as to Correa's whereabouts are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.