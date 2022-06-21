A man suspected of breaking into his girlfriend’s home early Tuesday near Lindale and assaulting her was killed by police.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 1:30 a.m. from a woman who said her daughter lives near the school in Lindale and that the daughter’s boyfriend was “actively breaking into the residence,” according to a statement released by Sheriff Larry Smith.
The call was transferred to Lindale police and then back to Smith County after it was determined the residence is in the county.
Deputies then responded to a burglary in progress call in the 16000 block of County Road 4100.
The caller then told law enforcement that her daughter had locked the boyfriend out of the house, but he was trying to break in through a window, according to Smith’s statement. The woman said a few minutes later her daughter said the boyfriend had made it into the home and kicked in the bedroom door where she was hiding with her two children.
The boyfriend then began assaulting the woman who was hiding in the bedroom and tried to take her phone.
Smith County deputies were dispatched at 1:44 a.m. to the home, and the first unit arrived at 2 a.m., according to Smith.
Lindale police got to the scene before Smith County deputies and were told a 2-year-old child was inside the home.
Smith County deputies were told the suspect was known to be armed with a gun, but they did not know if he had it at the time.
Smith said deputies tried to talk to the suspect at the front door of the home until 2:13 a.m., when it was determined the suspect had a pistol in his hand.
“A short time later Deputies on scene notified dispatch that shots had been fired and the actor was down,” according to Smith’s statement.
Nearby EMS treated the suspect and took him to UT Health in Tyler, where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
Texas Rangers are investigating per procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
The office involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending competition of the investigation, which is protocol, according to Smith.
“We’re just glad that all officers and occupants of the residence are ok physically and we pray for the family of the individual who was shot,” Smith said.