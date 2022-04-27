A suspect on Tuesday was arrested in a shooting and vehicle pursuit in Palestine.
Tuesday evening the Palestine Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Jags, a convenient store located in the 500 block of West Palestine Avenue. Although a vehicle and building were struck by the gunfire there were no injuries at the location. Witness testimony identified the suspect and vehicle and officers attempted to make a traffic stop, according to statement from the Palestine Police Department.
At that time, the suspect fled and a vehicle pursuit began. The suspect shot several rounds at officers during the pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle was disabled as a result of a collision at which time a brief struggle ensued before the suspect was taken into custody along with a female passenger.
The suspect has been transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on multiple felony charges. The female passenger was released.
The suspect's name was not available as of Wednesday. More information will be released at a later time, according to officials.