A cybersecurity attack at Whitehouse ISD has caused some student and employment records, including home addresses and social security information, to be in danger.
Whitehouse ISD said in a statement Thursday morning that a recent disruption to certain computer systems caused by the cybersecurity incident is under investigation. The statement notes the district responded immediately.
The school district is working with third-party forensic specialists to investigate the matter to confirm its impact on its systems and restore secure functionality as soon as possible.
"Whitehouse ISD’s primary concern remains its students and community," WISD said on Thursday. "Although our investigation is ongoing, unfortunately it appears that limited information relating to certain student and employee records was compromised."
Information that could be compromised includes home addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers.
In addition to working with technical experts, Whitehouse ISD officials are also working with law enforcement and legal counsel to make sure all parties are notified and appropriate steps are taken in the investigation.
Those with questions about the cybersecurity incident or the investigation should reach out to WISD Communications Specialist Nikki Simmons at (903) 839-5500 or by email at simmonsn@whitehouseisd.org.