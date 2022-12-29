Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.