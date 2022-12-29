Editor's note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-read stories of the year. The most read story of the year was this breaking news report from the scene of a double shooting in February.
Two people were found dead in a truck on Friday morning, authorities said.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the double shooting that took place in the Noonday area.
UPDATE: The Smith County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning released the names of two people who were found dead in a truck late last week.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, around 11:15 a.m. Friday a Smith County deputy saw a black pickup truck on FM 2868 near the intersection of Highway 155 South. The vehicle was still running and a woman was sitting in the front seat of the truck holding a handgun.
After removing the handgun, the deputy noticed the woman was dead and also observed a man who was dead in the front seat next to her, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy then secured the vehicle and called for assistance.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin arrived on location for the inquest. Dunklin ordered an autopsy on both individuals and the bodies were moved to Forensic Medical in Tyler.
Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit continue to investigate. More information will be made available as it becomes suitable for release, the sheriff’s office said, adding that victims’ names will not be released until Monday.