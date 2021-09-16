Both the prosecution and the defense have rested their cases Thursday afternoon in the trial of Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black, who is charged with oppression and two counts of prostitution.
He is accused of offering supervised visitation services to a woman to see her child in exchange for sexual favors.
Prior to the defense resting, Black’s attorney Mishae Boren requested an order for acquittal because she said the state presented insufficient evidence to prove Black committed the alleged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court denied Boren's request for acquittal.
On Thursday, the jury heard from the woman that Black is accused of requesting sexual favors in exchange for supervised visitation services, the Texas Ranger who investigated the case and women with who Black had relationships.
The alleged victim in the case said Black, who owns Supervised Visitation Services of Tyler, set up a few visitations between her and her ex-husband to see their daughter.
She testified Thursday she shared with Black concerns that her ex-husband was involved in gang activity. She found Black after searching for visitation services, and she initially didn’t know he was a constable.
In their messages, he showed frustration over her not responding to his texts sooner. Her response times were between hours or days when Black was asking about visitation sites and times, the woman testified.
She testified Black requested pictures multiple times and he was persistent.
Sgt. Justin Hall, of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, testified that he downloaded information from Black’s phone and later give it to Texas Ranger Nic Castle, who investigated the complaint against Black.
Hall said items that are deleted from a phone and sometimes remain on the phone. Other times those deletions can be overridden and permanently removed.
The woman’s phone was not downloaded, Hall testified, adding that a screenshot does not provide everything on a cell phone.
The alleged victim provided screenshots to Castle in connection with text conversations where Black is accused of making sexual favors for payment.
Rachel Owens, who the prosecution said she met Black through his visitation services and they developed a consensual relationship, testified about texts she received from Black.
The messages allegedly from Black to Owens said in summary, women throw themselves at police officers and women could also make officers lose their badges.
She said that Black at one point called the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office a “whorehouse.”
Before the jury heard the testimony, the defense asked Jackson to not allow Owens' messages into evidence, citing a lack of relevance to the case. Jackson denied the request and allowed just the messages to be discussed.
Closing arguments are set to begin at 3 p.m. in the 114th District Court. The trial began Wednesday morning.
Black is charged with two counts of prostitution in the Smith County Court at Law No. 2. The first charge is set to go to trial on Sept. 27.