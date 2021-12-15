A Spring man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson after pleading guilty to setting a vehicle on fire in Smith County.
Jacob Marten Spitz, 41, was arrested last year after Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators determined a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was set on fire intentionally. Spitz was later identified as the suspect.
On Tuesday, Spitz pleaded guilty to arson and tampering with evidence to receive 15 years for each charge. The sentences will be served concurrently, according to court records. He will receive credit for time served in the Smith County Jail.
At 9 p.m. on April 23, 2020, the fire marshal’s office was called to assist the Smith County Sheriff’s in the 4400 block of County Road 2306. Upon arrival, investigators found a 2000 Jeep Cherokee with fire damage, according to a news release.
The flames were extinguished before the fire marshal’s office personnel arrived. No one was injured, the release stated. Before his arrest, Brooks said they believed Spitz might have left for Spring.