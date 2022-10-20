The son of Rev. Jerome Milton, who was given jailtime and 10 years' probation for stealing from an elderly couple in August, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to his involvement in abusing the couple's credit card.
Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, of Tyler, entered a guilty plea to credit or debit card abuse against the elderly. He was then sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication probation, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman said.
The younger Milton was arrested in August for his part in fraudulently benefiting from using elderly couple's debit cards over a seven-month period, according to the indictment.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.