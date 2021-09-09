Smith County officials are seeking to resolve 7,000 active warrants beginning next week during the county's annual warrant round-up.
Judicial Compliance/Collections Director Sheryl Keel said the Smith County Collections Department round-up is for those who are in violation of a court order and or have a warrant for their arrest.
People in violation of a court order need to contact the Collections Department and take care of their court fees and fines, Keel said.
She said the warrants include misdemeanor and felony cases like aggravated assaults, driving under the influence, and traffic violations.
The arrest period begins next Monday, and at that time Smith County will target persons on the delinquent and or warrant list and arrests at any location, including the the person's home, school or workplace, Keel said.
“Smith County Courts have hundreds of active warrants it is seeking to clear,” Keel said. “We are encouraging defendants to take advantage of the options available to settle outstanding warrants immediately.”
The warrant round-up has been happening for five years roughly with the exception of last year due to COVID-19, Keel said.
"We clear a lot off the books. They’ve been pretty successful," Keel said.
Keel said those with warrants should call the Smith County Collections Department at 903-590-4624 immediately or go to the particular court that their warrant is listed under.
Those with warrants or in violation of a court order will receive a notice in the mail.
The round-up is a joint effort between the Smith County Collections Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the law firm of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott, L.L.P.