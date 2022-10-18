A man found dead in northeast Smith County in July 2022 has not yet been identified, and the Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help.
The man was Black and believed to be between the ages of 40 and 55, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, one of which is located on his upper front left tooth.
He was found wearing a red “Drip Too Hard” T-shirt and black pants.
Investigators don't have any leads on the identity of this man or where he is from. The matter of his death is undetermined at this time.
The depiction of this individual is a DPS Forensic Artists rendition based on skeletal remains.
If you have any information concerning the identity of this man or this active death investigation, contact Det. Joshua Decur at (903) 566-6600 or jdecur@smith-county.com.