The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help to identify a man suspected in a recent series of residential burglaries in the Lindale area.
The burglaries have occurred in the Smith County east of the city of Lindale, and the suspect has been entering into unlocked homes during the night.
Homeowners were asleep inside their residence while the suspect took items of value, including one occasion when he removed an alcoholic beverage from a refrigerator, the sheriff's office said.
"These entries are bold in nature and could become dangerous for the victims if alerted to the presence of an intruder," the statement from the sheriff's office said.
The man is described as white 18 to 30 years of age, 5’8” to 6’0”, slender build with short hair. Anyone who recognizes this man or has relevant information to this case should call the sheriff's office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Kevin Londoff at (903) 590-2615. Londoff can be contacted at klondoff@smith-county.com as well.
The sheriff's office also encouraged people to secure their homes and vehicles, especially with the Christmas season approaching.