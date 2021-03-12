The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman in the face early Friday morning.
Sgt. Larry Christian, sheriff's office public information officer, said deputies responded to a woman who was shot in the face in the 18600 block of County Road 498 near Lindale around midnight.
He said the suspect in the incident, who was later identified as Samuel Salas, 34, fled on foot after the shooting.
Christian said officers took statements and investigated, and arrest warrants will be issued for Salas.
Salas' charges include aggravated assault with deadly weapon on a $750,000 bond and unlawful possession of firearm by felon on a $250,000 bond.
Christian said the sheriff's office is continuing to search for Salas and he is considered armed and dangerous.
The victim is in stable condition, he added.