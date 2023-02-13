The Smith County Sheriff's Office has released the identities in a murder-suicide investigation.
Around 8:53 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said 911 dispatch received a call from a woman who was frantic and said her son Cody Hand had just shot her husband, Dale Hand, and she believed her husband was dead.
Deputies responded to a home on County Road 3111 near Gladewater. While deputies were responding to the location, they were informed that Cody Hand was still armed.
"Moments later, deputies were informed that Cody Hand had just shot himself," the sheriff's office said in a press release Monday afternoon.
Upon the arrival of deputies and a state trooper, Cody Hand was found in the front yard dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Shortly after, Dale Hand was located within the residence dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit arrived on location to begin their investigation.
Smith County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Curtis Wulf arrived on scene for the inquest. Wulf ordered an autopsy and both of the bodies were taken to the Forensic Medical Center in Tyler.
After obtaining witness statements and from evidence at the scene, this has been determined to be a murder/suicide, according to the sheriff's office.