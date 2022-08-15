A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday has been located, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m.
Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when he was was attending a church retreat with his family near 17802 FM 1253 in Lindale when he wandered off, his son told deputies.
Ybarra has undiagnosed dementia and, according to friends and family, becomes disoriented and confused easily. After community and law enforcement search efforts, Ybarra was found safe on Monday.
"Jose Ybarra has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty," Sgt. Larry Christian said. "He is receiving medical attention and will recover."
The son said before calling the police, he and several other retreat attendees searched a large area including buildings, woods and Ybarra’s room. Deputies, staff members and concerned citizens began a search of the approximate 400-acre area, of which only 100 acres are developed.
A Smith County Sheriff’s Drone Operator arrived on location and searched the area with a drone equipped with infrared capabilities. The drone search continued for almost two hours with no sign of Ybarra in or around the property area.
A Smith County K-9 Handler also arrived at the location with negative results. The search continued on FM 16, FM 1253 and Hwy 110 near the retreat center.
Monday morning, Smith County deputies, investigators, Lindale Fire, EMS, and concerned citizens are at this location continuing their search for Ybarra.
A command post has been set up at the retreat center by the Smith County Emergency Operations Center. The SCSO has also notified the TDCJ K-9 Unit, who will respond to the location with scent specific dogs to assist in the search.