The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Texas Rangers in investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds Monday morning at the Exxon Food Mart convenience store across the street from Tyler State Park.
Public information officer Sgt. Larry Christian said the sheriff’s office received a call at about 5:40 a.m. about a man with gunshot wounds who came running into the store, located in the 14900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 14 in northern Smith County.
The victim and the shooter rode in a vehicle together. The vehicle entered the state park early in the morning and exited to go across the street to the gas station shortly after. While the vehicle was at the gas station, the victim fled the vehicle, and was shot at least twice.
Witnesses on scene called 911, and deputies arrived and attempted life-saving procedures. Christian said the man died from his injuries.
Both the victim and the shooter are believed to be from the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex.
Security footage from the gas station has been obtained, and the sheriff’s office is asking for help in locating the shooter.
The vehicle has been identified as a late-model GMC Terrain, possibly silver, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office has identified the victim, and will make the information available after they notify the next of kin.