A man allegedly transporting stolen property in a U-Haul was arrested after a short pursuit ended in a crash, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.
Around 5:50 a.m. Saturday morning, the sheriff's office received information that Steve Shelton-Groves was driving a U-Haul van with stolen property in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384.
It was also discovered Shelton-Groves, 29, had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation stemming from a weapons violation and was flagged as potentially being armed and dangerous, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
A Smith County deputy was driving near the area and was stopped at Old Longview Road and Loop 323 when she observed a U-Haul with a white male driving. She then followed the vehicle and observed multiple traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop.
Shelton-Groves pulled over on Old Longview Road and "the deputy initiated high-risk stop procedures," the sheriff's office said. "She ordered the suspect to turn off the vehicle, but he refused and accelerated away from the area. The deputy activated lights and siren on her clearly marked patrol vehicle and pursued the felony suspect."
The pursuit ended up near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and South Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler. Shelton-Groves continued east on Fifth Street and ran a red light.
He then struck two vehicles that were headed south on Loop 323. As a result of the collision, several people were injured, including Shelton-Groves and a female passenger.
Shelton-Groves was transported to and admitted to a local hospital. On Sunday, Shelton-Groves was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail for the parole violation warrant and for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.