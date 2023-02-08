The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new telephone scam.
"A voice message was left on the reporting person’s phone identifying himself as Sgt. Justin Hall of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and they needed to call him regarding a legal matter," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "The reporting person chose not to be a victim and notified us to make a report."
There is a Sgt. Justin Hall employed with the sheriff’s office, but he has not called anyone leaving voice messages concerning legal matters, the sheriff's office said.
If you receive a call like this and would like to verify its legitimacy, you may call the SCSO non-emergency number at (903) 566-6600.
"All of these scammers are asking for some kind of monetary 'fix' to some sort of fake legal matter such as failing to report to jury duty. They tend to prey on the elderly and others who are vulnerable to scare tactics. Please understand that no representative of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office will ever call you and demand money," the sheriff's office said.